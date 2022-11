Bitcoin and Ethereum Popped and Dogecoin Flopped on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrencies have been on a wild ride the last few weeks as everything from interest rates to Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter have caused volatility in the market. On Friday, trading seemed to settle into a more normal place with industry leaders climbing. As of 2:40 p.m. ET, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) led the charge by climbing 6%, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was up 3.5%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 2.2%. The stock market is up today on some positive earnings reports in the last 24 hours and hope that any future recession won't be too damaging to revenue and profits. Some stocks are falling because management hasn't controlled costs, but revenue numbers don't seem to be concerning investors right now. Continue reading