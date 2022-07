Bitcoin and Ethereum Soar as the Crypto Market Hits $1 Trillion (Again)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past year has devastated many crypto investors. The crypto market peaked near $3 trillion last November, then abruptly reversed course and entered a free fall as the macroeconomic climate deteriorated. By mid-June, the market had declined 73% to $818 billion, meaning more than $2 trillion had evaporated.However, investors just got some much needed good news. The crypto market regained its $1 trillion valuation on Monday, as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have soared 17% and 44%, respectively, over the past week. Does that mean a more substantial rebound is on the horizon?Here's what you should know.Continue reading