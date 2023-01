Bitcoin Climbs Above $18,000; Ethereum and Dogecoin Are Rising as Well

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrencies rose Thursday morning as new inflation data for December was in line with expectations.Since Wednesday afternoon, the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has traded roughly 3.3% higher and had topped $18,000 as of 10:12 a.m. ET today. The world's second-largest crypto, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), traded roughly 3.5% higher, while the meme token Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up about 1.1%.Investors were anxiously awaiting key new inflation data released this morning. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the cost of a market basket of goods and services, fell 0.1% in December from November. On a year-over-year basis, the CPI came in 6.5% higher, which is in line with what economists had been expecting.Continue reading