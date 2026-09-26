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26.09.2026 13:05:00
Bitcoin Is Not the Only Cryptocurrency With a Halving. Here's Why It's Time to Put Zcash (ZEC) on Your Investment Radar.
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) halving mechanism was the first of its kind, but since the coin's launch, a few others have adopted a similar approach. For example, Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) copied its own halving mechanism more or less verbatim from Bitcoin, and it's up 197% so far this year. Its next halving is predicted to occur on Nov. 23, 2028.
Zcash also took Bitcoin's 21 million coin cap, among other features. But rather than aiming to be a neutral and fully transparent store of value like its older sibling, Zcash offers privacy. And given that demand for financial privacy solutions could just be getting started, it's worth knowing the basics about Zcash, as it might have what it takes to be bigger than Bitcoin someday.
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1391
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Japanischer Yen
|
179,21
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8599
|
-0,0011
|
|
-0,13
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9438
|
0,0017
|
|
0,18
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9355
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
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