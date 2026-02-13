|
13.02.2026 04:30:00
Bitcoin Leads a Fresh Crypto Slide: Here's What It Means for Ethereum and Solana Investors
The frightening Feb. 5 air pocket in crypto was a reminder that bad headlines aren't the only thing that can cause crypto markets to absolutely crater. While it's still unclear what sparked the sell-off, it was nonetheless a remedial lesson for many investors that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) still sets the tone for the sector. That's even the case when leading assets like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) have their own stories, which (in theory) shouldn't be affected by anything that happens to Bitcoin.The next few moves in this market will probably test your patience. Here's what Bitcoin's big stumble is going to do for other crypto majors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
