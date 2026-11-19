|
19.11.2026 19:25:02
Bitmine Just Posted a Staggering $6.3 Billion Loss on Its Ethereum Position. Here's What ETH Investors Need to Know.
Bitmine (NYSE:BMNR), which originally mined Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), started buying Ether (CRYPTO:ETH) on June 30, 2025. Tom Lee, the company's new chairman, led that initiative to accumulate 5% of Ether's entire supply and build its own Ethereum Treasury.
Today, Bitmine holds about 6,077,745 Ether tokens, valued at roughly $10.8 billion and accounting for 4.97% of Ether's 122.2 million tokens. Unfortunately, Ether's price has also declined nearly 30% since Bitmine's first purchase last June.
Image source: Getty Images.
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0981
|
0,0012
|
|
0,11
|Japanischer Yen
|
174,402
|
-0,7180
|
|
-0,41
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8377
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9221
|
-0,0037
|
|
-0,40
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,6077
|
0,0060
|
|
0,07
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