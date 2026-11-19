Bitmine (NYSE:BMNR), which originally mined Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), started buying Ether (CRYPTO:ETH) on June 30, 2025. Tom Lee, the company's new chairman, led that initiative to accumulate 5% of Ether's entire supply and build its own Ethereum Treasury.

Today, Bitmine holds about 6,077,745 Ether tokens, valued at roughly $10.8 billion and accounting for 4.97% of Ether's 122.2 million tokens. Unfortunately, Ether's price has also declined nearly 30% since Bitmine's first purchase last June.

Image source: Getty Images.

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