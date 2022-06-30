|
30.06.2022 15:00:00
Bought the Bitcoin Top? Don't Worry
The recent sell-off in crypto has sent prices tumbling to levels not seen since before the March 2020 flash crash. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the most valuable cryptocurrency, has not been spared. As the first cryptocurrency, many investors choose to begin their crypto investment journey with Bitcoin since it's the most well known. Those that bought Bitcoin at or near the top in 2021 are probably more than disappointed with the lack of returns so far. Even though Bitcoin has only been around for about 13 years, there is one clear trend that investors should be aware of: Patience produces returns. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0422
|
-0,0060
|
|
-0,57
|Japanischer Yen
|
141,0355
|
-1,2195
|
|
-0,86
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8672
|
0,0063
|
|
0,74
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0023
|
0,0012
|
|
0,12
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,1755
|
-0,0487
|
|
-0,59
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAuftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: ATX im Plus -- DAX kann Verluste zum Teil aufholen -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf grünem Terrain. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer notiert am Mittag wieder auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag negative Vorzeichen aus, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.