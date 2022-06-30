Bought the Bitcoin Top? Don't Worry

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The recent sell-off in crypto has sent prices tumbling to levels not seen since before the March 2020 flash crash. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the most valuable cryptocurrency, has not been spared. As the first cryptocurrency, many investors choose to begin their crypto investment journey with Bitcoin since it's the most well known. Those that bought Bitcoin at or near the top in 2021 are probably more than disappointed with the lack of returns so far. Even though Bitcoin has only been around for about 13 years, there is one clear trend that investors should be aware of: Patience produces returns. Continue reading