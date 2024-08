Breaking Down 1 of Wall Street's Biggest Bitcoin Buys: A Warning or a Signal to Join the Cryptocurrency Revolution?

Imagine telling someone in 2009, when Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading for just a few pennies, that one day, one of the most prolific companies on Wall Street would be buying the cryptocurrency. Well, that day has come as Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) recently disclosed a multimillion-dollar stash of Bitcoin in its quarterly filing.Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general have been primarily regarded as extremely speculative investments, but the arrival of institutions like Goldman Sachs may change that narrative. With some of Wall Street's biggest names vying for Bitcoin supremacy, it's time to explore whether it's just a fad or here for the long haul.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool