|
22.08.2024 13:45:04
Breaking Down 1 of Wall Street's Biggest Bitcoin Buys: A Warning or a Signal to Join the Cryptocurrency Revolution?
Imagine telling someone in 2009, when Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading for just a few pennies, that one day, one of the most prolific companies on Wall Street would be buying the cryptocurrency. Well, that day has come as Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) recently disclosed a multimillion-dollar stash of Bitcoin in its quarterly filing.Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general have been primarily regarded as extremely speculative investments, but the arrival of institutions like Goldman Sachs may change that narrative. With some of Wall Street's biggest names vying for Bitcoin supremacy, it's time to explore whether it's just a fad or here for the long haul.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,111
|
-0,0039
|
|
-0,35
|Japanischer Yen
|
162,6625
|
0,8425
|
|
0,52
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8491
|
-0,0027
|
|
-0,32
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9467
|
-0,0030
|
|
-0,32
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,6623
|
-0,0255
|
|
-0,29
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag im Minus, der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte dagegen Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen geben nach. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine geneinsame Richtung.