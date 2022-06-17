|
17.06.2022 17:32:07
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
The risk-off sentiment from investors in recent months has hammered the stock market. But the market for cryptocurrencies has been crushed harder. After peaking at nearly $3 trillion in November 2021, the total market value of digital assets is $900 billion as of this writing. Nowhere else is this pessimism more evident than with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The world's most valuable cryptocurrency, viewed by many as the bellwether of the entire industry, has cratered 67% over the past seven months. Is now a good time to buy Bitcoin on the dip? Here's what the smartest investors know. Continue reading
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,05
|
-0,0053
|
|
-0,50
|Japanischer Yen
|
141,69
|
2,1000
|
|
1,50
|Britische Pfund
|
0,859
|
0,0046
|
|
0,54
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0171
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,23
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,2422
|
-0,0413
|
|
-0,50
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDeutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.