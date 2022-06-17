Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The risk-off sentiment from investors in recent months has hammered the stock market. But the market for cryptocurrencies has been crushed harder. After peaking at nearly $3 trillion in November 2021, the total market value of digital assets is $900 billion as of this writing. Nowhere else is this pessimism more evident than with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The world's most valuable cryptocurrency, viewed by many as the bellwether of the entire industry, has cratered 67% over the past seven months. Is now a good time to buy Bitcoin on the dip? Here's what the smartest investors know. Continue reading