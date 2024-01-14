|
14.01.2024 13:33:00
Buying the New Bitcoin ETFs? 3 Things to Keep in Mind.
With the approval of the first spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs, the world of crypto investing just became much more interesting. While the new Bitcoin ETFs might not send the price of Bitcoin soaring immediately, they will certainly make crypto much more accessible to the average investor.However, buying a new Bitcoin ETF might not be the no-brainer you think it is. Here are three important points to consider.The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) initially approved 11 different spot Bitcoin ETFs, and more could be on the way. To stand out in this crowded field, issuers are probably going to launch massive marketing campaigns based around low fees. The goal will be to get as big as possible as fast as possible. Thus, offering the lowest fees will be the primary way to land as much investor money as quickly as possible.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
