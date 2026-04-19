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19.04.2026 06:30:00
Can a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin Turn Into $1 Million By 2045?
Turning a tiny initial stake into a hearty fortune is the oldest fantasy in investing, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has done quite a bit to keep that fantasy alive. Over the past decade, the cryptocurrency delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 67%, dramatically exceeding both stocks and gold.But could it turn a $1,000 investment made today into $1 million by 2045, nearly 20 years from now? Let's see what the numbers say.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1763
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,16
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,78
|
-0,7300
|
|
-0,39
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8704
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9201
|
-0,0029
|
|
-0,32
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2126
|
-0,0066
|
|
-0,07
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