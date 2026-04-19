19.04.2026 06:30:00

Can a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin Turn Into $1 Million By 2045?

Turning a tiny initial stake into a hearty fortune is the oldest fantasy in investing, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has done quite a bit to keep that fantasy alive. Over the past decade, the cryptocurrency delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 67%, dramatically exceeding both stocks and gold.But could it turn a $1,000 investment made today into $1 million by 2045, nearly 20 years from now? Let's see what the numbers say.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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