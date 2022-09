Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Every time Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is showing signs of life, investors start to wonder how much the cryptocurrency could be worth in the long run. In the early days, Bitcoin didn't seem to be worth anything. The first known purchase of a physical thing with payment by digital currencies was a May 2010 order of two large pizzas in exchange for 10,000 Bitcoin. The currency surged to $1,000 per Bitcoin in 2013, stopped just short of the $20,000 mark in 2017, and soared to roughly $68,800 per coin in November 2021.Bitcoin has come a long way from the pizza-based price of 0.2 cents per coin. At today's price of $21,230 per Bitcoin, Laszlo Hanyecz effectively spent $212 million on those tomato pies. So if the crypto's value multiplied by more than 10 million times in 12 years, it might seem fair to expect a million-dollar price tag within the next decade.Reaching $1,000,000 per Bitcoin by 2030 is a pretty popular projection.