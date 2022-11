Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been on a wild ride the last few years as it spiked to highs above $60,000 and currently trades between $16,000 and $17,000 as I'm writing. It wasn't long ago that investors believed this cryptocurrency could reach $100,000 or more. Could it reach astronomical new heights of over $1 million in the future? Let's look at the thesis behind Bitcoin's value. I think the best argument for Bitcoin's future value appreciation is that it's a digital store of value, like gold. The token is scarce because it's limited at 21 million when all are mined and there will never be more.