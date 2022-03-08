|
08.03.2022 12:13:00
Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000?
Even with the recent lull to start 2022, a time when the cryptocurrency market has shed approximately 20% of its value (as of March 5), the entire asset class has been an outstanding investment in recent years. While the S&P 500 produced a total return close to 100% over the past five years, cryptocurrencies have gone from a total market value of $24.5 billion in March 2017 to $1.8 trillion today. The top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has unsurprisingly garnered a lot of attention as digital assets march toward mainstream adoption. And as it becomes a daily topic of discussion in the financial news, there is no shortage of price targets out there. Can Bitcoin, whose value currently hovers around $40,000 per coin, hit the $100,000 mark? Let's take a closer look. Continue reading
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0969
|
0,0067
|
|
0,61
|Japanischer Yen
|
127,1215
|
1,0115
|
|
0,80
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8336
|
0,0015
|
|
0,18
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0179
|
0,0046
|
|
0,45
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5785
|
0,0545
|
|
0,64
