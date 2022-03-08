Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even with the recent lull to start 2022, a time when the cryptocurrency market has shed approximately 20% of its value (as of March 5), the entire asset class has been an outstanding investment in recent years. While the S&P 500 produced a total return close to 100% over the past five years, cryptocurrencies have gone from a total market value of $24.5 billion in March 2017 to $1.8 trillion today. The top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has unsurprisingly garnered a lot of attention as digital assets march toward mainstream adoption. And as it becomes a daily topic of discussion in the financial news, there is no shortage of price targets out there. Can Bitcoin, whose value currently hovers around $40,000 per coin, hit the $100,000 mark? Let's take a closer look. Continue reading