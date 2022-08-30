Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of roughly $68,800 in November of 2021. Since then, a marketwide retreat from high-risk investment ideas drove the digital currency back to approximately $20,300 per coin -- a 70% price drop in nine months. Investors are worried about inflation, geopolitical tensions, and the continued fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.Some cryptocurrency bears believe that this could be the beginning of the end for digital currencies. However, Bitcoin investors with diamond hands continue to HODL their crypto coins, expecting another upswing in this volatile market.There are differences of opinion, and only time will tell exactly how Bitcoin's chart will shape up in the long run. Crypto investors are scratching their heads, wondering whether Bitcoin will ever be worth $100,000 per coin.Continue reading