10.11.2022 11:45:00
Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000?
With inflation still raging, the Federal Reserve must continue pushing up interest rates in the U.S. -- and this has pressured risky financial assets, a category that cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), firmly belong in. Investors just aren't as comfortable owning speculative assets as they were just 12 months ago. Bitcoin's price is down about 75% since it hit an all-time high of nearly $69,000 about a year ago. But even with the substantial price drop, I think the world's top cryptocurrency could one day eclipse $100,000 per coin. Here's why. Bitcoin was launched in early 2009 purely as a way for two parties to digitally send money to each other without a central intermediary. This wasn't possible before, so the innovation of Bitcoin was really something special. Today, the network carries a market cap of $320 billion, more than double that of Ethereum. the second most valuable crypto.Continue reading
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0355
|
0,0155
|
|
1,52
|Japanischer Yen
|
143,5695
|
-0,9505
|
|
-0,66
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8745
|
0,0030
|
|
0,34
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9749
|
-0,0086
|
|
-0,87
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,1144
|
0,1121
|
|
1,40
