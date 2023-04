Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

To say that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been on a tear in 2023 would be an understatement: The world's leading cryptocurrency is up more than 70% so far this year as of April 20. This gain not only easily outpaces the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, but it is also a greater rise than Ethereum, another popular digital asset. After eclipsing the $30,000 mark, investors might be thinking of a much larger target to set their eyes on. Can Bitcoin reach $100,000? While it might not happen this year, there is a very real possibility that it will occur in the next five. Here's why. Just around the time when the Federal Reserve indicated that inflation might not be so transitory after all, Bitcoin peaked at nearly $69,000, in November 2021. Throughout 2022, when the central bank hiked interest rates at the fastest pace in history, the digital currency got crushed, losing 65%, a much bigger loss than the stock market and about in line with the overall cryptocurrency market.