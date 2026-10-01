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01.10.2026 12:56:00
Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000 by the End of the Year?
Investors will find it challenging to identify a better-performing asset than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Over the past 15 years, the world's first cryptocurrency has skyrocketed more than 1,600,000% (as of Sept. 29). A $10,000 investment made back then would be worth nearly $164 million today.
But the volatility is what grabs headlines. At the low point in 2026 on July 1, Bitcoin was trading 53% off its peak. It has bounced back nicely, now trading at roughly $84,171.
The bulls are starting to make some noise, wondering whether the bear market is in the past. Can Bitcoin rise 19% to get to $100,000 by the end of the year?
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1251
|
0,0010
|
|
0,09
|Japanischer Yen
|
177,24
|
-0,4300
|
|
-0,24
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8519
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9317
|
-0,0026
|
|
-0,28
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,8286
|
0,0078
|
|
0,09