01.10.2026 12:56:00

Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000 by the End of the Year?

Investors will find it challenging to identify a better-performing asset than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Over the past 15 years, the world's first cryptocurrency has skyrocketed more than 1,600,000% (as of Sept. 29). A $10,000 investment made back then would be worth nearly $164 million today.

But the volatility is what grabs headlines. At the low point in 2026 on July 1, Bitcoin was trading 53% off its peak. It has bounced back nicely, now trading at roughly $84,171.

The bulls are starting to make some noise, wondering whether the bear market is in the past. Can Bitcoin rise 19% to get to $100,000 by the end of the year?

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