Back in August, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) looked as if it would easily smash through the $90,000 price level. But over a span of three months, the situation has changed dramatically. Bitcoin has crashed from a price of $80,000 to about $60,000, and the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is now indicating "extreme fear" in the market.

No surprise, then, that top investors heavily discount the chances of Bitcoin hitting $90,000 this year. At the recent Digital Assets Forum in New York, for example, billionaire investor Mike Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) , suggested that something major would need to change for Bitcoin to reverse course.

So why is Novogratz so bearish on Bitcoin right now? One big factor is the overall macroeconomic outlook. Novogratz is pricing in additional Federal Reserve interest rate hikes by the end of the year, and those could take all the air out of Bitcoin's sails.

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