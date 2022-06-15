Can Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Tech Help the Marijuana Industry?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At first glance, the 21st-century businesses of cryptocurrency and legalized marijuana seem incompatible. A closer look reveals a potentially more harmonious picture, however.That's not only because pot companies, which currently have problems accessing even the most basic services provided by the traditional financial industry, might benefit from the use of assets like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). It's also because blockchain technology holds the promise of streamlining the operations and accounting of an industry where such efforts can be complex.Motley Fool contributor Eric Volkman recently had a chance to discuss the potential marriage of crypto and weed with Mark Lozzi, founder and chief executive officer of next-generation cannabis industry financial services company Conifa. Here's what he had to say. Continue reading