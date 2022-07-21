Can Ethereum Reach $10,000?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or rather, the Ethereum ecosystem's Ether token, is the second-largest cryptocurrency on the market. Ether prices soared all the way to $4,892 in November 2021, but have come back down to roughly $1,500 per coin today. Inflation concerns and a lack of robust cryptocurrency regulations have weighed on the crypto market as a whole, and on high-flying market darlings like Ether in particular.However, the crypto market has shown some signs of stabilization and recovery in recent weeks. Ether's price has gained 67% from its 3-month lows, and many investors are wondering how high this digital asset can go from here. For example, will it ever be worth $10,000 per coin?First of all, some people believe that cryptocurrencies are a fad with no inherent value at all. I'm not here to change your mind about the fundamentals of the crypto market, so if you fall in this group, you'll probably be happier reading up on the best stock ideas on the market instead. It's all right -- cryptocurrencies aren't every investor's cup of Lapsang souchong.Continue reading