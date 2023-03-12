|
12.03.2023 16:13:00
Can Ethereum Reach $4,000 Again?
Although it might feel like eons, it was just a year and a half ago when Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) reached its all-time high of $4,644.33. Since then, a brutal crypto winter has left its mark on the industry as the entire landscape has changed dramatically. In the midst of this bear market, Ethereum lost more than 75% of its value at one point. Despite this drastic pullback, there is plenty of reason to believe that Ethereum could once again return to those previous all-time highs. One of the primary reasons I believe Ethereum has what it takes to reclaim the $4,000 mark is a series of upgrades implemented in the blockchain over the last year and a half. If you recall, The Merge occurred in the fall of 2022 and effectively transitioned Ethereum from the bulky and power intensive proof-of-work to a more streamlined and efficient proof-of-stake blockchain. While this upgrade was highly publicized, and for good reason due to its magnitude, I believe there is another upgrade that will ultimately have a greater influence on Ethereum's future price ascension. Continue reading
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0643
|
0,0060
|
|
0,56
|Japanischer Yen
|
143,698
|
-0,4020
|
|
-0,28
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8848
|
-0,0028
|
|
-0,31
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9828
|
-0,0048
|
|
-0,48
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,3514
|
0,0442
|
|
0,53
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarkt im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit deutlichen Abschlägen
Am letzten Handelstag der Woche zeigten sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die Anleger an der Wall Street bleiben im Freitagshandel zurückhaltend. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag bergab.