Can Ethereum Reach $5,000?

Two months ago, it seemed inevitable that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) would break through the $5,000 ceiling. The popular cryptocurrency hit an all-time high just below $4,900 in mid-November, and momentum was on its side. But it didn't happen.Digital currencies have corrected sharply in recent weeks, and Ethereum has tumbled along with most of the market. With the digital currency trading at roughly $3,150 on Wednesday morning, it would have to climb 59% to hit $5,000. A milestone that seemed so attainable and obvious just a couple of months ago now seems so far away.Ethereum can still get there. There's never a dull moment for the world's second-most-valuable cryptocurrency. It's just no longer a foregone conclusion that it will happen anytime soon. Let's break down the bullish case for Ethereum hitting $5,000 as well as the roadblocks that could stop that from happening.Continue reading