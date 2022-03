Can Ethereum Reach $5,000?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After approaching a $3 trillion value in early November, the cryptocurrency market has fallen roughly 33% and is now worth just shy of $2 trillion. Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) chart follows a similar trajectory. But with the general market weakness, now might be a good time for investors to hop on board. Based on its recent price of about $3,000, a $5,000 target for ETH implies about 67% upside. In the world of cryptocurrencies, this type of move can happen in a relatively short period of time. However, because the market is extremely volatile, it's hard to predict if this will happen in 2022. Nonetheless, I think Ethereum's price could reach $5,000 within the next few years, making it a solid buy right now. Let's take a closer look.