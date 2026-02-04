|
04.02.2026 13:15:00
Can Ethereum Really Hit $10,000 This Year? The Answer Might Surprise You.
It's hard to believe, but just six months ago, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was a $5,000 cryptocurrency. Today, it trades for just half that price. And, given the recent sell-off in the crypto market, there might be a further drop ahead.Yet, despite this, some crypto traders seem to think that Ethereum can hit $10,000 this year. So, are they right?There are two ways to arrive at a potential price target of $10,000. One is by looking at technical indicators related to overall trading volume, liquidity, and the pattern of accumulation by large crypto investors. This would seem to suggest that demand is building for Ethereum. The higher the demand, the higher the price should go.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1792
|
0,0010
|
|
0,08
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,9
|
-0,1300
|
|
-0,07
|Britische Pfund
|
0,869
|
-0,0013
|
|
-0,15
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9164
|
-0,0003
|
|
-0,03
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2115
|
0,0054
|
|
0,06