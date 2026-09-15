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15.09.2026 19:47:00
Can Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Growth Forecast Hold Up for Strategy Investors Over the Next 20 Years
Last month, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor predicted that Bitcoin's token price would grow at a 30% compound annual rate over a 10-year period. At the time, the market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at roughly $64,500.
As of this writing, Bitcoin is already up roughly 20% since Saylor made his prediction. Could Saylor's prediction for average annualized returns over the next 30 years really hold up?
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1535
|
-0,0004
|
|
-0,03
|Japanischer Yen
|
178,8195
|
-0,1605
|
|
-0,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8572
|
0,0008
|
|
0,09
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9447
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,049
|
-0,0063
|
|
-0,07