Can Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Growth Forecast Hold Up for Strategy Investors Over the Next 20 Years

Last month, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor predicted that Bitcoin's token price would grow at a 30% compound annual rate over a 10-year period. At the time, the market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at roughly $64,500.

As of this writing, Bitcoin is already up roughly 20% since Saylor made his prediction. Could Saylor's prediction for average annualized returns over the next 30 years really hold up?

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