Can You Count on Bitcoin in a Global Crisis? Maybe Not.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If there were a time for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to shine, a geopolitical crisis would seem to be it.After all, Bitcoin's biggest backers argue that the cryptocurrency is a necessary alternative to fiat currency because central banks and governments can't be trusted and government-backed currencies lose value through inflation.In theory, Bitcoin solves both of those problems as a decentralized currency on the blockchain with a mathematically limited supply at 21 million. In practice, it's not so simple.Continue reading