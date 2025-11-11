|
11.11.2025 19:08:00
Cathie Wood Just Slashed Her 2030 Bitcoin Target. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the world's largest cryptocurrency by a wide margin. Its market capitalization of $2 trillion represents more than half the total value of all crypto coins and tokens in circulation, which stands at $3.4 trillion as I write this. Cathie Wood is the founder of Ark Investment Management, which operates several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on innovative technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and cryptocurrency. She is one of Bitcoin's most prominent bulls; earlier this year, she predicted it could reach $1.5 million per coin by 2030, implying roughly 1,400% potential upside from its current price of about $102,000.However, Wood just slashed her Bitcoin forecast during an interview with CNBC on Nov. 6. She said stablecoins are quickly gaining momentum in the financial industry, and they are capturing some of the value she originally assigned to Bitcoin. Read on to learn more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
