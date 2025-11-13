|
13.11.2025 13:30:00
Cathie Wood Just Slashed Her Price Target for Bitcoin by $300,000. Here's Why.
Star portfolio manager Cathie Wood of Ark Invest just trimmed her long-range Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price forecast on Nov. 6, and not by a trivial amount. Now, she sees the coin's price going to $1.2 million between now and 2030, down from her prior estimate that called for it to reach $1.5 million in the same time frame.So what prompted this decision, and what does it mean for holders?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
