|
10.11.2023 12:15:00
Cathie Wood Just Sold Roku -- and Bought This Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Bitcoin Growth Stock
Ark Invest, which is led by CEO Cathie Wood, has been making some interesting moves on the heels of recent earnings reports. While the firm opted to reduce holdings in streaming technologies specialist Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) on Monday, it increased holdings in Block (NYSE: SQ). Notably, both Roku and Block delivered significant beats and encouraging guidance with their recent third-quarter releases. Why is Wood selling one and buying the other?Roku published its Q3 results on Nov. 1 and posted overall results and guidance that crushed the market's expectations despite recording earnings that fell short of Wall Street's target. The streaming company recorded a loss per share of $2.32 on sales of $912 million, while the average analyst estimate had called for a per-share loss of $1.93 on revenue of $855.66 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0684
|
0,0014
|
|
0,13
|Japanischer Yen
|
161,8785
|
0,4485
|
|
0,28
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8743
|
0,0016
|
|
0,18
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9641
|
0,0005
|
|
0,05
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,3441
|
0,0117
|
|
0,14
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen im Höhenflug -- Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.