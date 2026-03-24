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24.03.2026 13:15:00
Cathie Wood of Ark Invest Just Delivered Fantastic News to Bitcoin Investors Everywhere
For the past two months, the crypto world has been buzzing over the potential "quantum threat" to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Quantum computers could become so powerful in the future that they're able to break the cryptography of Bitcoin, sending it into a tailspin.However, this panic is likely overblown. In a new report co-authored with Unchained, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest explains why investors shouldn't be overly concerned with the "quantum threat." Now is no time to dump your Bitcoin because of a threat that may or may not ever materialize.In mid-January, investment bank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) warned that today's quantum computers were getting closer and closer to breaking the cryptography of Bitcoin. If that finally happened, there would be an enormous security risk to anyone holding Bitcoin. Overnight, your Bitcoin holdings might disappear, thanks to malicious hackers armed with super-powerful quantum computers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
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1,1612
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-0,0004
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|
-0,04
|Japanischer Yen
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184,28
|
0,3700
|
|
0,20
|Britische Pfund
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0,8657
|
0,0009
|
|
0,10
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9153
|
0,0018
|
|
0,20
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0905
|
-0,0103
|
|
-0,11
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