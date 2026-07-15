15.07.2026 07:15:00

Cathie Wood of Ark Invest Thinks Bitcoin Has Finally Bottomed Out. If History Is Any Guide, This Is What Happens Next.

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, whose 2030 base case for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is $730,000, said on July 3 on Ark Invest's podcast that the coin has entered a "bottoming process" and that it will "resume the very volatile but broad uptrend."So what does history say about whether Wood is likely to be right?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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