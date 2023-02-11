|
11.02.2023 14:00:00
Cathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin Is Going to $1.48 Million. Is She Right?
With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) turning in its best January performance since 2013, it's no surprise that analysts are ratcheting up their price targets for this suddenly hot crypto. Bitcoin was up nearly 40% in January, and that has led to a completely revised outlook for just how high this crypto could fly in coming years.Cathie Wood of Ark Invest -- known for her previously controversial $1 million price target for Bitcoin -- has just ratcheted up her Bitcoin price prediction. She now thinks Bitcoin could skyrocket to $1.48 million by 2030. But just how feasible is that prediction?According to Wood, the case for Bitcoin at these stratospheric levels is really a story of enormous growth on a global scale. Over time, the story goes, Bitcoin will account for a larger and larger share of global assets held by institutions. It will continue to scale globally as more nations accept it as legal tender, and as more people use Bitcoin to carry out online transactions.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0678
|
-0,0064
|
|
-0,60
|Japanischer Yen
|
140,2305
|
-0,9595
|
|
-0,68
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8865
|
0,0002
|
|
0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9868
|
-0,0039
|
|
-0,39
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,3804
|
-0,0500
|
|
-0,59
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.