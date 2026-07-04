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04.07.2026 12:55:00
Congress Is Moving Forward With the Clarity Act. That Makes Ethereum the Best Crypto to Buy This Summer
There's still one important piece of crypto legislation that the Trump administration has yet to sign into law: the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. If it passes later this year, as expected, it could be a real game changer for the crypto market.While the passage of the Clarity Act will likely lift the fortunes of all cryptocurrencies, there's one that should receive the biggest lift: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Here's why.Even amid stiffer competition, Ethereum remains a decentralized finance (DeFi) powerhouse. Based on the key metric known as Total Value Locked (TVL), Ethereum's share of the entire DeFi market is still more than 50%. No other cryptocurrency even comes close.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1437
|
0,0006
|
|
0,05
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,64
|
0,4300
|
|
0,23
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8566
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9188
|
0,0003
|
|
0,04
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9699
|
0,0038
|
|
0,04
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