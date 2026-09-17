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17.09.2026 17:09:01
Congress Just Took a Major Step Toward Signing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Into Law. Here's What Bitcoin Investors Need to Know.
During his first year in office, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to create a Strategic Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) Reserve in the U.S., as well as a Digital Asset Stockpile.
However, since then, there's been little news about this effort or whether it would be much more than just an order. But now lawmakers are moving to codify it.
By a 28-21 vote split among party lines, the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services voted to advance The American Reserve Modernization Act (ARMA) of 2026, which brings it one step closer to a House vote.
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1464
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,11
|Japanischer Yen
|
180,839
|
1,8290
|
|
1,02
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8585
|
-0,0007
|
|
-0,08
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9461
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9934
|
-0,0107
|
|
-0,12