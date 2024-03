Could Bitcoin Be a Billionaire Maker?

With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surging past the $70,000 price level to set a new all-time high, crypto investors are naturally starting to wonder just how much higher it can go. Cathie Wood of Ark Invest is now predicting that Bitcoin could hit a price of $1 million before 2030, so there is a very real possibility that some of these investors could one day become crypto millionaires.But does Bitcoin have the potential to be a billionaire-maker? In other words, by making a very modest investment in Bitcoin right now, is it ever possible that you could become a billionaire? Let's take a closer look at what would need to happen.The starting point for considering Bitcoin's "billionaire-maker" potential is analyzing its historical returns. By just about any standard possible, these returns have been eye-popping. Considering that Bitcoin first broke through the $1 mark in February 2011, it is remarkable that Bitcoin is now trading around $70,000 just 13 years later.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel