Could Bitcoin Be Worth More Than $150,000?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After getting decimated this year, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could be poised to be worth more than some of the most valuable companies, like Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet.Bitcoin hit a new all-time high in price and market cap last November. At the time, one Bitcoin was worth just shy of $70,000, and its market cap came in at just over $1.2 trillion -- make sure you remember this number.Since hitting these all-time highs, the economic landscape has changed drastically, for better and for worse. In the last nine months, investors began looking to minimize risk in their portfolios. Sustained inflation, increased interest rates, and fears of a looming recession have slowed economic growth and investors' appetites for risky assets. Continue reading