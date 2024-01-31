|
31.01.2024 11:30:00
Could Bitcoin Fall Below $20,000 This Year? That's What Many Retail Investors Are Expecting
Where will Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) go from here? Now that spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have obtained approval, there should be more room for Bitcoin's value to go up given that it is easier than ever to invest in it. But in the days following the approval, the cryptocurrency actually declined in value.There aren't earnings reports or sales numbers that can help suggest where Bitcoin's value will go. Speculators play a big role in the digital currency's valuation, and that's why there can often be a great deal of volatility and risk when investing in Bitcoin. And right now, a large chunk of retail investors are expecting a significant decline in 2024.According to a recent survey from Deutsche Bank, retail investors aren't overly optimistic about crypto's near-term future. More than a third of retail investors expect the price of Bitcoin to fall to less than $20,000 by the end of the year. And around 10% believe that it will finish the year between $20,000 and $40,000, suggesting a more modest decline.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
