Could Bitcoin Help You Retire Early?

For investors looking to speed up the time they reach retirement, investing in stocks is a necessary endeavor. The S&P 500 has risen at roughly 10% per year on average over the past century, which would indicate it has the capability to turn seemingly small amounts of money into massive wealth given enough time. But the rise of cryptocurrencies -- particularly Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -- has introduced another powerful tool to the investor's kit. That's because even considering the increased risk, the potential to attain life-changing returns faster is certainly a possibility now. Here's why Bitcoin just might help you retire early.Continue reading