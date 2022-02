Could Bitcoin Hit $10 Trillion by 2030?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, was worth $729 billion as of Jan. 31, but it hasn't been immune to the whims of the broader market. Digital assets have taken a hit in recent months, with Bitcoin falling 44% since early November. The Federal Reserve plans to hike interest rates this year, leading investors to transition away from these higher-risk assets. It has certainly attracted its fair share of both skeptics and believers, but can Bitcoin reach a market cap of $10 trillion by 2030? I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility. Let's analyze some scenarios that could make this happen, as well as a big risk factor. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading