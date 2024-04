Could Bitcoin Hit Another All-Time High in April?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been on a remarkable run in 2024, defying expectations and once again capturing the attention of investors worldwide. With a staggering 55% surge in value since the beginning of the year and an impressive 320% increase since 2023, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency is showcasing its resilience and proving naysayers wrong yet again.As April unfolds, a significant event looms on the horizon that could impact Bitcoin's trajectory, but it might not be enough to push it to a new all-time high this month. Here's why investors should be focused on the long term and not just what happens in April.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel