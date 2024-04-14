|
14.04.2024 11:32:00
Could Bitcoin Really Gain Another $1 Trillion in Value After the Halving?
Over the past 15 months, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has absolutely been on fire. It is up over 320% and is currently trading near its all-time high of $73,750. Right now, Bitcoin has a market cap of more than $1 trillion. So, what if I told you that Bitcoin was just getting started and that it could gain another $1 trillion in market cap by the end of 2025?Yes, you would have plenty of reasons to roll your eyes or laugh politely. But there is an upcoming event -- the much-anticipated Bitcoin halving -- that many Wall Street analysts think could help Bitcoin double in value and gain another $1 trillion in market cap within the next 12 months. Are they right?The first thing you need to know is that the Bitcoin halving will come and go on or about April 19, and you probably won't even know it happened. You won't see millions of people gathering in specific locales to cheer on the event, as we recently saw with the total solar eclipse. And you won't see Satoshi Nakamoto -- the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin -- making the rounds on late-night TV. At best, you'll see mentions of #Bitcoin blowing up in your social media feeds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0644
|
-0,0084
|
|
-0,78
|Japanischer Yen
|
163,54
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8546
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,974
|
-0,0021
|
|
-0,22
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,3448
|
-0,0620
|
|
-0,74
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUneinheitlicher Ausklang einer durchwachsenen Woche: ATX geht mit Gewinnen, DAX mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street knickt ein -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während sich der deutsche Leitindex abwärts orientierte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche eher in schlechter Stimmung.