|
30.04.2024 13:09:00
Could Buying a Bitcoin ETF Help You Become a Millionaire?
The launch of the new spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs in January has been heralded as one of the most important new product launches from Wall Street in nearly 30 years. The new ETFs make owning Bitcoin easier than it has ever been, opening up the prospect of cryptocurrency ownership for millions of Americans.Given Bitcoin's historical track record of delivering market-beating returns, individual investors could have a fantastic new tool for reaching their future wealth goals. But can investing in the new spot Bitcoin ETFs realistically put you on the path to millionaire status? Let's find out.Unlike most ETFs, which offer investors access to a diversified basket of stocks, the new spot Bitcoin ETFs hold just a single asset: Bitcoin. You can see for yourself -- choose one of the new spot Bitcoin ETFs and click on "holdings," and you'll see that the fund has a 100% weighting on Bitcoin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,067
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Japanischer Yen
|
168,29
|
0,0200
|
|
0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8541
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9808
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,3481
|
0,0003
|
|
0,00