04.11.2026 22:15:00

Could Buying Bitcoin Today Set You Up For Life?

Throughout its nearly 18-year history, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has grown at an exponential rate. Back in February 2011, a single Bitcoin sold for just $1. By December 2024, that same Bitcoin sold for over $100,000.

Where else can investors find those types of extraordinary returns? That helps explain why Bitcoin -- even though it's down 38% from its all-time high of $126,000 -- remains on the radar of many investors looking to create generational wealth. So could buying Bitcoin today set you up for life?

In the investment world, a popular maxim is that past performance is no guarantee of future performance. That's a point that many crypto analysts and investors miss. If you look at their future price targets for Bitcoin, they typically use historical growth rates. That can lead to some fairly aggressive future price targets.

Continue reading

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,117
-0,0049
-0,44
Japanischer Yen
176,89
-0,0200
-0,01
Britische Pfund
0,8345
0,0003
0,03
Schweizer Franken
0,9144
-0,0015
-0,16
Hongkong-Dollar
8,757
-0,0377
-0,43
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Baisse im Technologiesektor: ATX stabil -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert im Freitagshandel seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgibt. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen