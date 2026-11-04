Throughout its nearly 18-year history, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has grown at an exponential rate. Back in February 2011, a single Bitcoin sold for just $1. By December 2024, that same Bitcoin sold for over $100,000.

Where else can investors find those types of extraordinary returns? That helps explain why Bitcoin -- even though it's down 38% from its all-time high of $126,000 -- remains on the radar of many investors looking to create generational wealth. So could buying Bitcoin today set you up for life?

In the investment world, a popular maxim is that past performance is no guarantee of future performance. That's a point that many crypto analysts and investors miss. If you look at their future price targets for Bitcoin, they typically use historical growth rates. That can lead to some fairly aggressive future price targets.

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