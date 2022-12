Could Ethereum Hit $10,000 in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Winter officially arrived this week with the winter solstice on Dec. 21. However, a crypto winter has been in full blast for a while now.Many digital tokens have plunged by 90% or more this year. Even the biggest crypto names haven't been spared from the carnage. Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) price has dropped nearly 70% this year. But hope seemingly springs eternal in the hearts of some crypto investors. They know that no winter lasts forever and think that a new season could bring a massive rebound for the strongest cryptocurrencies. Could Ethereum even hit $10,000 in 2023?Continue reading