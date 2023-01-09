|
09.01.2023 12:30:00
Could Ethereum Hit $3,500 in 2023?
At a recent price of about $1,270, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is down nearly 75% from the all-time high of $4,891.70 it touched in November 2021. That stratospheric level now seems like a distant memory for Ethereum investors, who enter 2023 uncertain of what's next for the second-largest crypto by market capitalization. Is a potential comeback in the making?Although the idea that it could nearly triple in value this year to $3,500 might sound outlandish, Ethereum was actually trading around $3,500 as recently as April 2022. But it will be a long, difficult path for it to regain that level in 2023.If there was one catalyst that was supposed to send Ethereum's price skyrocketing in 2022, it was The Merge -- the cryptocurrency's much-anticipated transition from a proof-of-work blockchain to a proof-of-stake blockchain. Although The Merge went as planned from a technical standpoint, it didn't from an investment perspective. The meltdown of crypto exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT) occurred about two months after The Merge took place, so we'll never really know what could have been. But we do know what did happen: Ethereum is down by nearly 25% since Sept. 15, the date The Merge took place. Continue reading
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich in der neuen Woche stärker. Am Montag legten die asiatischen Märkte zu, lediglich die Börse in Japan ruhte feiertagsbedingt.