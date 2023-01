Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Once upon a time, what historians call November 2021, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was worth more than $4,890 per digital coin. Then a bitter crypto winter set in, driving Ethereum prices all the way down to $896 last summer. Today, the roller-coaster ride stands at the $1,633 station. Can the largest and oldest blockchain platform for smart contracts reach new all-time highs of $5,000 or more in 2023? The short answer is, "maybe." The most honest answer I can give you is, "probably not; ask again next year."Continue reading