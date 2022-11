Could Ethereum Make You a Fortune in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has followed the same path as the general cryptocurrency market this year. And that's downward. The general market fell to about $800 billion in value from more than $3 trillion a year ago. Ethereum, the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency player, is heading for a 68% annual decline.This has been tough on Ethereum investors. But the good news is this performance isn't a reflection of the top cryptocurrency's potential. In market downturns, investors tend to favor the safest investments -- and flee riskier ones such as crypto. Now the question is whether things will turn around for Ethereum in 2023. And could this cryptocurrency leader make you a fortune? Let's find out.Ethereum's performance these days might be getting you down. But, over time, the cryptocurrency has climbed -- and after every difficult period, it's gone on to gain further.Continue reading