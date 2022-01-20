|
20.01.2022 14:11:02
Could Ethereum Overtake Bitcoin in 2022?
Over the past two months, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have each shed more than 30% of their market values. Investor fears about inflation, the Fed's possible rate hikes, and the ongoing pandemic have sparked a sell-off in risky assets, a category that crypto undoubtedly belongs in. Despite the recent losses, among cryptocurrency investors, the question of whether or not to go all-in on Bitcoin or Ethereum is a serious one. Both have their merits, and both have key attributes that make them unique. Ethereum's 409% surge in 2021 certainly helps to attract heavy attention to the platform. Can Ethereum overtake Bitcoin in 2022? Keep reading to find out. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
