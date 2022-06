Could Ethereum Skyrocket After the Merge?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain network is about to get a huge facelift. The platform has been called slow, bloated, and inefficient, and its transaction fees have an annoying tendency to skyrocket when the network gets busy. All of these issues should go away in the Merge, an upcoming event that will create the long-awaited Ethereum 2.0 system.Test runs are firing off without any issues, and the Merge could take place as soon as August. Could the Ether token skyrocket after its Merge? Should you rush to pick up a few tokens beforehand?Let's take a look.Continue reading